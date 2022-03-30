Primary Schools Athletics Challenge at Finn Valley AC hits 50

The countdown is on for the 50th annual Primary Schools Athletics Challenge at Finn Valley AC.

The area finals for the local primary schools will take place on May 10 and 11 with the county finals taking place at Finn Valley AC on May 18.

The 2022 Primary Schools Athletics Challenge was launched this week by sponsor Annemarie McGeehan of Rite Financial Solutions.

First incepted in the early 190s, the Primary School Athletics have become a staple of the spring.

The importance of the event is not lost on anyone who knows the history and the meaning and the pull of the sport for the hearts and minds of the young hopefuls.

“The primary schools athletics competition every year is the talent ID for the club,” Finn Valley AC Chairman and former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle said.

“It opens a door of opportunity. It is the biggest track and field meeting in Donegal and consistently has been.”

The schools at Glencovitt and Dromore were among the early drivers.

The primary school sports first arrived to the main pitch at Sean MacCumhaill Park and followed successful local sports which were held in the area. At first, the event took place on a Sunday before moving to a school day in the late 1970s.

McGonagle said: “It was all about making connections at the start. From the word go, we had good engagement.

“The club would not have been as successful without it. The school connection is absolutely key.”

Annemarie McGeehan said: “The Primary Schools Athletics has been a fantastic success. I am delighted to be on board as a sponsor for the 50the staging of the event.

“Involvement in and engagement with sport is so important for schools and schoolchildren, particularly at a time when focus on mental health has never been greater.

“Finn Valley AC has led out this event so well since the early years. The volume of people who have taken part is phenomenal and you only have to look at some of the names who have medalled to see just how successful it has been.”

Entry fee is €3/£2.50, payable in advance or on arrival of each child. Children may compete in two events only plus relay. Schools are limited to two children in high jump, long jump, shot put and turbo javelin. There will be wheelchair races for boys and girls.

Finn Valley AC will also host an open children’s games on May 13 and the county children’s games take place on May 20.