Three more golds for Donegal juvenile athletes in Athlone

Three further goals were won by Donegal athletes on the third and final day of the Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoor Championships at TUS, Athlone.

Finn Valley AC duo Riona Doherty and Joseph Gillespie along with Lifford-Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle topped the podium.

Finn Valley’s multi-talented Doherty secured another gold.

Doherty added the under-16 girls long jump to the 60m and 60m hurdles golds she’d already won two weeks ago.

A 5.42m leap, coming on her first visit to the sand, was enough to top the tree.

Finn Valley AC’s Amy Timoney, with a 5.05m best, took bronze, the Donegal girls sandwiching the bronze medalist, Enya Silkena from Dundalk who jumped to 5.07m.

Gillespie returned to winning ways by taking the under-19 boys triple jump.

Gillespie’s six attempts all went north of 13m, with his final attempt getting out to 13.29m.

His Finn Valley AC club-mate Oisin Thompson left with silver, jumping a best of 12.47m.

McArdle, representing Lifford-Strabane AC, won the under-17 girls shot put.

McArdle final effort, a throw of some 11.96m, saw her take the gold, beating Ardee’s Kay Mothiram by 0.05m.

Cranford AC’s Aoife Giles threw out to 10.08m for silver in the under-19 girls shot put - agonisingly pipped to gold by just 0.01m.

The event was won by LSA’s Anna Gavigan’s 10.09m while Lifford-Strabane AC’s Adrienne Gallen finished fifth in the same event with a best of 9.59m.

Aoife Giles of Cranford AC in shot put action

In the under-18 boys shot put, Alex Anderson from Tir Chonaill AC won silver.

Anderson’s 12.28m throw took second with the gold won by an impressive 17.18m by Athenry’s Liam Shaw.

Kacper Adamski, also of Tir Chonaill AC, was fourth, reaching out to 11.92m.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Daire McDevitt took bronze in the under-18 boys triple jump with a best effort of 11.54m. A 12.58m throw by Aaron O’Connor from Limerick AC took the gold.

Michaela Galvin’s 10.52 effort earned bronze for the Tir Chonaill AC athlete in the under-19 girls triple jump.

Galvin teamed up with Niamh Moohan, Rachel Gallagher and Lucy McGlynn for a fourth place finish in the under-19 girls 4x200m relay final

Eoin Boyle from Tir Chonaill AC was sixth in the under-17 boys long jump with a 5.70m jump.

Finn Valley AC finished fourth in the under-18 4x200m relay with Hannah Murray, Aoife McGee, Leah McMonagle and April Doherty having the baton.

The Finn Valley quartet of Riona Doherty, Amy Timoney, Lauren McConnell and Katie Louise McMonagle reached the final of the under-16 girls 4x200m, finishing fifth.