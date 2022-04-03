Search

03 Apr 2022

Declan Boyle finishes second at Birr Rally

Round-up of Donegal competitors who were in rally action

Declan Boyle in action at the Birr Rally. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick /Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty and Martin Walsh

03 Apr 2022 7:03 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Declan Boyle finished second in the Pat Horan Motors Camper Centre of Ireland Birr Rally, the second round of the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship. 

The Glenties man, accompanied by co-driver James O’Reilly from Monaghan in a Fiesta WRC, were 33.7 seconds behind Monaghan’s Josh Moffett in a Hyundai i20 R5.

Moffett, co-driven by Limerick’s Keith Moriarty took a start to finish victory.

Darren Gass and Noel O’Sullivan (Citroen C3) were 19 seconds further behind in third.

Former three time national champion Boyle reckoned his Fiesta WRC was very nervous and he wasn’t prepared to commit to the fast sections of the opening stages. 

Having stiffened the set-up of the car, Boyle, in fourth, benefitted accordingly after the final service.

Garry Jennings, who had been travelling well in a Fiesta with Letterkenny’s Rory Kennedy riding shotgun, withdrew at the final service halt.

Kilmacrennan navigator Paddy Robinson called the notes for County Derry driver Desi Henry, who finished fourth in a Fiesta and Convoy man Dean O’Sullivan co-drove for the seventh-placeed Michael Carbin from Monaghan.

The Corolla Twin Cam of Pettigo’s Kevin Eves was sixth overall. Eves was the leading two-wheel drive competitor ahead of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Escort), who broke the propshaft on the first pair of stages.

Donegal duo Stuart Darcy and Liam McIntre finished 11th overall in their Proton.

Pettigo’s Corey Eves won class 11R in a Corolla with Pascal McCarney on the notes and another Donegal pair, Liam McMullan and Christy McLaughlin, took the spoils in class 11F.

