Champions Naomh Conaill flex their muscle against Ardara

Naomh Conaill were the team to beat in Division 1 last season and they started the new campaign with a resounding victory over Ardara.

Naomh Conaill 0-17

Ardara 0-6

And they did it without 10 of their regulars against a disappointing Ardara side who were well outgunned in all departments and only improved slightly when Conor Classcon came on as a second half sub and gave them badly needed physicality.

A very well-conditioned Naomh Conaill side won virtually all the physical battles spurred by a very impressive midfield partnership of Keelan McGill and Nathan Byrne and veterans John O’Malley, Dermot Molloy and Brendan McDyer landed a total of 0-10.And they were minus, Ciaran Thomspon, Anthony Thompson, Charles McGuinness, Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, Eoghan McGettigan, Marty Boyle, Ultan Doherty, A J Gallagher, Stephen McGrath and Ethan O’Donnell. Ardara were without Lorcan O’Donnell, Stefan Boyle, Danny Walsh, Patrick Gallagher, Johnny Brennan and Johnny Sweeney.They actually got the first point from play from ex-county star Paddy McGrath after 40 seconds in a wind-assisted first half. But Damian Devaney’s men failed to score for a further 39 minutes as a very fit, focused and hard tackling Naomh Conaill went about their business with their customary clinical efficiency.To complete Ardara’s woes, centre-forward Kevin Whyte was lined on a second yellow card with four minute to go.But Naomh Conaill were not flattered in the slightest by their half-time lead of 0-9 to 0-1.The bulk of the scores came from the aforementioned experienced trio. The second half was pretty much the same as Ardara repeatedly struggled to cope with the power and pace of Eunan and Odhran Doherty while Molloy is already in fine condition.

Ardara moved CJ Molloy to midfield in the second half and he and Conor Classon made matters slightly more competitive. But a ravenous Naomh Conaill were just relentless and never dropped the frenetic pace they play at as “fringe players” were only too glad to send out a signal that they want to be starting.It is a happy problem for team manager Martin Regan to be dealing with, but Ardara will be asking themselves a few questions after this disappointing experience at the hands of their neighbours.John O'Malley (0-4, 4f), Brendan McDyer (0-4,1f), Eunan Doherty (0-2), Dermot Molloy (0-2), Eoin Waide(0-1), Keelan McGill (0-1), Nathan Byrne (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-1), Paul McGuinness (0-1).Gareth Concarr (0-3,2f) Paddy McGrath (0-1), Conor Classon (0-1), Paddy McGrath (0-1)Paudie Brennan; Hughie Gallagher, Jason Campbell, Stephen Molloy; Cian Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Eoin Waide ; Keelan McGill, Nathan Byrne; Eunan Doherty, John O’Malley, Odhran Doherty; Dermot Molloy, Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer. Subs: Kieran Brennan for McGettigan (39), Paul McGuinness (0-1) for McLoone (52), Logan Quinn for O Doherty (54), Caolan McMonagle for Molloy (59).Matthew McGlynn; Tony Harkin, Joe Melly, Shane Whyte; Nicholas Breslin, Jon Ross Molloy, Conor Gallagher; Zac Gallagher, Robbie Adair; Tomas Boyle, Kevin Whyte, Martin Sweeney; Gareth Concarr, C J Molloy, Paddy McGrath. Subs;Paul Walsh for Breslin (38), Conor Classon for Gallagher (47).James Connors (St Eunan’s)