Inter-varsities delight for ATU Letterkenny's Emma Dolan

Emma Dolan with her coach, Martin McNamee
Emma Dolan won gold at her first inter-varsity event as an ATU Letterkenny student.
Dolan, a member of the Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club in Lifford won gold in the female individual kumite section.
The dietetics studies student also left with a silver medal from the team event.
Dolan is ranked number one within the colleges fraternity now and will be hoping to kick on in the months ahead.
Dolan, who has been coached all the way by Martin McNamee, is also a member of the Irish Karate squad.
Three Rivers is the only club in Donegal associated with the Irish governing body, ONAKAI.
A former student at The Royal and Prior, Raphoe, Dolan’s star has been on the rise for some time now and this was her latest top achievement.
