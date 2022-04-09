Universities athletics titles for James Kelly and Brendan O'Donnell

James Kelly won shot put gold
James Kelly and Brendan O’Donnell claimed gold medals at the Irish Universities Athletics Association Track and Field finals.
Kelly won the men’s shot put while O’Donnell took the men’s hammer title.
Kelly’s 16.57m best was a convincing winner in the shot.
LyIT student Kelly, a Finn Valley AC athlete, justified his tag of the pre-competition favourite.
His older brother John holds the championship record, his 17.13m throw coming in 2019.
Lifford-Strabane AC’s O’Donnell, student at DCU, threw 58.73m for gold in the men’s hammer.
O’Donnell’s throw was well ahead of nearest challenger, Padraig O’Callaghan from UCC, who had a best of 43.97m.
Gareth Crawford won silver in the men’s javelin. The Lifford-Strabane AC man, who attends Ulster University, threw 61.97m with UL’s Conor Cusack winning with a 66.54m effort.
Finn Valley athlete Daniella Jansen, representing LyIT, was sixth in the women’s 800m final.
LyIT’s Niamh Moohan was fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final. The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished in 16.28 seconds.
Rosses AC’s Eoin Sharkey, competing for UL, was ninth in the men’s high jump and tenth in the long jump.
Finn Valley AC’s Bridget McDyer threw 9.25m for eighth in the women’s shot put and was fourth in the weight for distance with a 7.27m throw.
