Letterkenny rugby quartet selected for Ulster Sevens squads

Four Letterkenny Rugby Club players have been selected for the Ulster under-16s and under-18s 7s squads for an inter-pro series.
The series takes place on April 23 and 30.
Eimear Gallagher and Kate Farrell, both in their first season playing rugby, are in the under-16 squad, while Isabelle McNally-Grant and Sophie Speer have been selected for the under-18 squad.
Training for the upcoming series has been ongoing in the Mid-Ulster Sports Centre in Cookstown over the past number of weeks under the watchful eye of the Ulster Rugby coaches.
A spokesperson for Letterkenny Rugby Club said: “This is a great achievement for these four young ladies and they are looking forward to representing their province and county with pride.
“Everyone at Letterkenny RFC would like to wish them all the best in their games against Leinster, Munster and Connacht.”
