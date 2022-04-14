Search

14 Apr 2022

Letterkenny Golf Club welcomes beginner lady members to Barnhill

Get into Golf programme proving a big success

Lady Captain Triona Daly, Lady Vice Captain Patricia McBrearty and 'Get into Golf' coordinator Vera Kearney welcome beginner ladies to Barnhill

Reporter:

Patricia McBrearty, PRO

14 Apr 2022 12:11 PM

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Lady members at Letterkenny Golf Club held a beginners information evening on Thursday last for the ladies who completed the 'Get into Golf' programme last year, and for new ladies who are interested in taking up the game of golf.

It was a great opportunity to meet the lady members, get feedback and discuss ideas and plans for the year ahead.

There will be a 'Get into Golf 'programme starting again in May and if anyone is interested, please contact Letterkenny Golf Club.

Holes in One at Gaoth Dobhair and Bundoran Golf clubs at the weekend

Bundoran Club Captain Terence McShea gets his first official ace at the 13th and has chance to go to Sawgrass

Meanwhile, in club news, Letterkenny ladies came very close to bringing the Donegal Shield back to Letterkenny Golf Club when they finished in 2nd place in Murvagh on Saturday.

Lady Captain Triona Daly would like to extend her thanks to the team for their valiant effort and to Donegal Golf Club for hosting the event. 

