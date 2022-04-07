Search

07 Apr 2022

Holes in One at Gaoth Dobhair and Bundoran Golf clubs at the weekend

Bundoran Club Captain Terence McShea gets his first official ace at the 13th and has chance to go to Sawgrass

Terence McShea and Liam McKinney - holes in one at weekend

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

07 Apr 2022 7:06 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Golf Hole-in-One club gained two new entrants at the weekend with aces in Gaoth Dobhair and Bundoran.
Congratulations to Liam Mc Kinney, Gaoth Dobhair on his great achievement of his maiden Hole in 1 at the par 3,11th hole - especially where the hole was positioned.

And congratulations also to Captain of Bundoran Golf Club, Terence McShea, who aced the 13thl with a rescue club. Terence had a hole in one in a classic in Portnoo a few years ago, but he says this is first official one.
He is now looking forward to competing in a special Hole In One competition which gives the winner a trip to Sawgrass for the Players' Championship.

Local News

