Search

17 Apr 2022

Solid weekend for Richard Kerr at Silverstone

The Kilmacrennan rider picked up eight points for his Pirelli National Superstock Championship tally

Solid weekend for Richard Kerr at Silverstone

Richard Kerr in action at Silverstone. Photo: Tim Keeton

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Apr 2022 11:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Richard Kerr says he’s aiming for the high places in the 2022 Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

Kerr and the AMD Motorsport team began their campaign at the weekend at Silverstone with Kerr having a best finish of 10th and earning points in the two races.

The Kilmacrennan man, who is continuing on a Honda Fireblade this year, described the weekend as ’solid’.

He was 10th on Friday and 14th on Sunday to add eight points to his tally.

Richard Kerr: “I got a bit lucky with Saturday’s result with a couple of riders ahead of me crashing and I’ve been struggling a bit with the new shock we’re running,” Kerr said.

Lee Boyd leads the way as seven Finner soldiers win Irish titles

Seven soldiers from the 28th Infantry Battalion won titles at the All-Army Championships

“We didn’t get much testing done so have had to be doing it this weekend but we’ve been making improvements all the time and how the bike ended was totally different to the set up we started with. It’s just a question of understanding it fully but we’re moving in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t say I’m happy with eight points from the two races but I’m not gutted either and there was just one part of the track that I was really struggling.

“I just couldn’t get the bike turned quickly enough to get on the power on corner exit and that meant I was losing a couple of bike lengths each time.

“It’s been a solid weekend though and good to score points in both races and get our season up and running so a big thanks to all the team; we all worked really well together so once we get the bike dialled in more, I’m confident we’ll be higher up the leaderboard.”

Scheduled to be held over 22 laps of the 1.64-mile National circuit, a third corner crash saw no less than six riders go down and the race was duly stopped and re-started over the shorter distance of 16 laps. The 21-year old Kerr made the most of the re-start and slotted into ninth at the end of the opening lap.

Two laps later he was up into eighth but the fiercely competitive racing saw him shuffled back to 12th at half race distance. There was drama on the 11th lap though when second placed Lewis Rollo crashed and took race leader Alex Olsen with him, the net result being Lerr was promoted up the order to tenth where he duly finished for six hard-earned points.

Starting Sunday’s race, held over the full 22 laps, from 12th and row four once more, Kerr completed the opening lap in 14th place and although he briefly dropped back to 15th, he was back up to 13th by half race distance.

More points were certainly on offer and although 16-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson overhauled him, Richard duly crossed the line in 14th place to add two more points to his early season haul.

Fraser Dykes, the AMD Motorsport team owner said: “Considering where we started out on Friday, it’s been a solid weekend and good to get two points-scoring finishes under our belt.

“Mixed weather in testing has meant it’s taking a bit longer than we would have liked to get the bike set up but we’re going in the right direction and we’ve got some good points on the board. Richard and new crew chief Simon (Bleasdale) are working really well together and we’ll be looking to improve further at Oulton Park.”

The next round of the series takes place at Oulton Park on 30 April-2 May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media