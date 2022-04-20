Declan Boyle leads the Donegal charge for Monaghan Stages Rally

Glenties driver Declan Boyle is the fourth seed for Sunday’s Monaghan Stages Rally, the third round of the Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship.

Boyle tackles the nine stages in the WRC Fiesta with James O’Reilly on the notes.

Muff’s Joe McGonigle goes at number nine in an R5 Fiesta alongside regular co-driver Ciaran Geaney.

Experienced Donegal navigator John McCaffrey calls the notes for Seamus Leonard, the seventh seed, in an R5 Fiesta.

Convoy’s Dean O’Sullivan co-drives for Monaghan driver Michael Carbin who is at number 12 in an Evo 8.

This Sunday’s event is a home rally for Josh Moffett, the Championship leader after wins in both Mayo and Birr.

Moffett, who is the reigning champion, will be hotly fancied on his own turf over a loop of three stages around the Scotstown, Newbliss and Stranoodan areas.

The likes of Stuart Darcy in a Proton, Kevin Gallagher in the Darrian and Damien Tourish in the Escort will be among the Donegal competitors aiming to be in the mix in the two-wheel drive category.