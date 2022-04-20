Donegal trio to take part in Olympus Rally in US

Three Donegal navigators are set to take part in the prestigious Olympus Rally in the United States this weekend.

Laghy’s Gary McElhinney, Redcastle resident Darren Curran and Mountcharles man Leon Jordan are all making the trip to Washington.

McElhinney has had fine success alongside top British driver Seb Perez in recent times.

This weekend, McElhinney will partner Seamus Burke in a 1977 Ford Escort.

Jordan will sit with Barry McKenna in a 2021 Fiesta with Curran will be on board with American John Hill in a 1979 Escort.

The Olympus Rally is a stage car rally held outside Shelton, Washington and is one of the oldest rallies in the United States

For more than 40 years, stage rally has had a home in the forests of the Olympic Peninsula outside of Seattle.

The two-day Olympus Rally is known for its twisting long and twisting stage roads, some in excess of 25 miles.

Some stages cover so much ground, the weather can be different as the beginning and end of a stage.

The rally is a test of endurance, both for the cars and the driver's mettle.

A world class stage rally event, Olympus has seen competitors from around the globe come and compete.