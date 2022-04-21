Annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5k takes place on Saturday

This Saturday morning at 11:30am the eighth Annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5k takes place starting from Lakeside Centre.
As well as being a fundraiser for local Rugby Club this year’s event is also raising funds for SHOUT - Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.
A large turnout of runners and walkers is expected so participants are advised to get to Lakeside early to pick up their Race Number and Chip. Registration for this year's event is online but this facility closes at midnight on Friday.
To avoid delays on Saturday morning online registration is recommended and at no extra cost. Late entries can be accepted on Saturday morning but do come early. The Lakeside Centre opens from 9:45am. There will be some disruption to traffic in the area from 11:30am to 12:15pm.
The race starts at Lakeside and proceeds out through Portnason as far as PK Motors and then returns via West Port to finish in East Port. There will be a Garda presence, plus the route will have plenty of stewards so disruption to traffic should be minimal .
