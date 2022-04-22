Search

22 Apr 2022

Donegal boxers Parke and Kearney reach Irish finals

Taylor Parke (Raphoe) and Conan Kearney (Clonmany) have become the latest Donegal boxers to reach Irish finals

Donegal boxers Parke and Kearney reach Irish finals

Taylor Parke (left) and Conan Kearney are in Irish finals.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Taylor Parke and Conan Kearney became the latest two Donegal boxers to seal places in Irish finals this week.

Raphoe ABC's Parke and St Bridget's, Clonmany puncher Kearney booked places in finals of their grades at the Boy/Girl 1, 2, 3 Championships in Dublin.

Parke overcame Reese Holohan from Portlaoise in his Boy 2 33kgs semi-final. Parke claimed a unanimous decision.

Parke, who also beat Charlie Conroy (Olympic) earlier in the week, will now meet Immaculata's Lee Largey Snodden in Saturday's final.

Kearney defeated Levi Mongan (Olympic) in his Boy 3 59kgs semi-final having got over Ballyduff's Cody Goggins in a quarter-final.

The first cut was the deepest: 20 years of Donegal-Armagh

Donegal and Armagh have had plenty of recent history with 11 Championship meetings in the last 20 years. Chris McNulty charts the rivalry with Michael Hegarty and Paddy McGrath

Next weekend, Kearney will meet Edward Harty frmo Portlaoise in the final.

This evening, Illies duo Gavin McDaid and Eoghan McCallion will go through the ropes of the National Stadium in Boy 1 finals.

At 43kgs, McDaid will face Wayne Barrett (Titans) with McCallion set to meet another Titans boxer, Dominic Barrett, in the 54kgs decider.

On Saturday, Twin Towns' Molloy Lafferty faces Keelan O'Flynn from St Colman's in the Girl 2 43kgs final.

There was no joy for Brian Anderson (Twin Towns), Eunan Friel (Twin Towns) and Sean Doohan (Dunfanaghy) in their Boy 2 semi-finals.

Anderson went down to Michael Sweeney (Olympic) at 50kgs, Friel was stopped by Martin Sweeney (Galway) in a 54kgs bout while at 59kgs John McDonagh from Galway edged a 3-2 split decision aganist Doohan.

Alesha Mullins Boyle from Dungloe Boxing Club lost out to Madina Bagirova (Smithfield) in a Girl 2 57kgs semi.

Earlier in the week ,Carndonagh’s Colm Callaghan lost out to Callum McMillan from Antrim in a Boy 1 40kgs semi-final.

In the Boy 3 Championships, there were quarter-final defeats for Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy) against Evan Moore (St Conleth’s) at 65kgs and Letterkenny’s Oisin Bradley at the hands of Spartacus’ Joe Joyce.

In a Boy 1 44.5kgs quarter-final, Convoy’s Oisin O’Donnell was beaten by Jimmy McDonagh (Leeside Lough) on a 4-1 split decision.

In all, 511 boxers are contesting the tournaments, which continue until April 30th, with a total of 15 boxers from Donegal clubs taking part.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media