New course record for Nakita Burke in Milford

The Letterkenny AC contingent who competed in Milford
Nakita Burke set a new course record on Friday night at the Hugh Gallagher Memorial 5k in Milford.
Burke broke the female course record by crossing the line in 16 minutes and 43 seconds.
The Letterkenny AC woman finished in sixth place overall.
The race was won by LAC’s Danny Mooney in 15:52.
Milford AC’s Marty Lynch was second (15:57) with David Porter of Inishowen AC third (16:33).
The community resilience training to help families to manage and respond to stress will be delivered online over a four-week period
Kayleigh Boyle, Ava Kennedy, Scott Browne and Maeve McCauley from Abbey Vocational School who have worked on the Commotion in the Ocean project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.