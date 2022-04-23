Third for Natasha Kelly in Duathlon National Championships

Natasha Kelly (right) was the bronze medalist
Natasha Kelly was the bronze medalist in the Duathlon National Championships on Saturday.
The Glencolmcille woman took bronze in the event hosted by Belpark Triathlon Club in Dublin.
Kelly, a Finn Valley AC athlete, has been in superb form lately and took the third spot on the podium behind Ciara Wilson and Elizabeth Carr.
Next week, Kelly is taking up a new role with Triathlon Ireland.
A Masters student at IT Sligo, Kelly has been appointed as North West Development Officer and Para Triathlon Project Coach.
