Search

23 Apr 2022

Third for Natasha Kelly in Duathlon National Championships

The Glencolmcille woman continued her good recent form in Dublin

Third for Natasha Kelly in Duathlon National Championships

Natasha Kelly (right) was the bronze medalist

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Apr 2022 9:24 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Natasha Kelly was the bronze medalist in the Duathlon National Championships on Saturday.

The Glencolmcille woman took bronze in the event hosted by Belpark Triathlon Club in Dublin.

Kelly, a Finn Valley AC athlete, has been in superb form lately and took the third spot on the podium behind Ciara Wilson and Elizabeth Carr.

New course record for Nakita Burke in Milford

Burke was the winner of the women's race at the Hugh Gallagher Memorial 5k on Friday night

Next week, Kelly is taking up a new role with Triathlon Ireland.

A Masters student at IT Sligo, Kelly has been appointed as North West Development Officer and Para Triathlon Project Coach.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media