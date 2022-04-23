Search

23 Apr 2022

Donegal boxing quintet lose out in Irish finals

There was no joy for Donegal boxers who were in action at The National Stadium

Gavin McDaid and Eoghan McCallion of Illies Golden Gloves

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Apr 2022 10:32 PM

Five Donegal boxers suffered defeat in Irish finals on Friday night and Saturday at the National Stadium.

It was a whitewash for the Donegal boxers in Boy 1, Boy 2 and Girl 2 finals.

Illies Golden Gloves duo Gavin McDaid and Eoghan McCallion suffered losses on Friday night.

McDaid, in the Boy 1 43kgs final, was edged out by Wayne Barrett from Titans BC on a slender 3-2 split decision.

In the Boy 1 54kgs final, Dominic Barrett, also of Titans, stopped McCallion in the second round.

Third for Natasha Kelly in Duathlon National Championships

The Glencolmcille woman continued her good recent form in Dublin

Raphoe Boxing Club’s Taylor Parke was beaten by Lee Largey Snodden (Immaculata) on a unanimous decision in the Boy 2 33kgs final.

Spartacus puncher JJ Gallagher stopped Carndonagh’s Harry Cunningham in the second round of the Boy 2 72kgs decider.

Molloy Lafferty of Twin Towns was stopped by Keelan O’Flynn from St Colman’s in the second round of the Girl 2 43kgs final.

Next weekend, Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany will meet Edward Harty from Portlaoise in the Boy 3 59kgs final.

In all, 511 boxers are contesting the tournaments, which continue until April 30th, with a total of 15 boxers from Donegal clubs taking part.

