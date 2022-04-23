Donegal boxing quintet lose out in Irish finals

Gavin McDaid and Eoghan McCallion of Illies Golden Gloves
Five Donegal boxers suffered defeat in Irish finals on Friday night and Saturday at the National Stadium.
It was a whitewash for the Donegal boxers in Boy 1, Boy 2 and Girl 2 finals.
Illies Golden Gloves duo Gavin McDaid and Eoghan McCallion suffered losses on Friday night.
McDaid, in the Boy 1 43kgs final, was edged out by Wayne Barrett from Titans BC on a slender 3-2 split decision.
In the Boy 1 54kgs final, Dominic Barrett, also of Titans, stopped McCallion in the second round.
Raphoe Boxing Club’s Taylor Parke was beaten by Lee Largey Snodden (Immaculata) on a unanimous decision in the Boy 2 33kgs final.
Spartacus puncher JJ Gallagher stopped Carndonagh’s Harry Cunningham in the second round of the Boy 2 72kgs decider.
Molloy Lafferty of Twin Towns was stopped by Keelan O’Flynn from St Colman’s in the second round of the Girl 2 43kgs final.
Next weekend, Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s, Clonmany will meet Edward Harty from Portlaoise in the Boy 3 59kgs final.
In all, 511 boxers are contesting the tournaments, which continue until April 30th, with a total of 15 boxers from Donegal clubs taking part.
The community resilience training to help families to manage and respond to stress will be delivered online over a four-week period
Kayleigh Boyle, Ava Kennedy, Scott Browne and Maeve McCauley from Abbey Vocational School who have worked on the Commotion in the Ocean project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.