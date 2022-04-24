St Johnston lose out in T20 opener

Michael Rankin, pictured with his father Ian, was among the leading batsmen on Saturday.
St Johnston lost out by nine runs to Strabane on Saturday as the new North West cricket season got underway.
In the Best Western White Horse Hotel T20 Cup, the Saints went down by a narrow margin at Strabane Park.
Strabane posted 122 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.
Ryan Gallagher top scored with 47 before he was caught out by David Macbeth.
Tanvir Hasan reached 22 with Ehtesham Ahmed scoring 18.
Anil Kumar was the pick of the St Johnston bowlers, claiming four wickets.
Sabin Kaleeckal Babu got St Johnston off and running with 44 runs, but he was caught by Mark McNulty off the bowl of Rhys Logue.
Michael Rankin (22) and Ian Macbeth (21) were the next best of the St Johnson batsmen and their reply fell narrowly short.
