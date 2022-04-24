Search

24 Apr 2022

St Johnston lose out in T20 opener

The Donegal side lost out to Strabane by nine runs

St Johnston lose out in T20 opener

Michael Rankin, pictured with his father Ian, was among the leading batsmen on Saturday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Apr 2022 9:20 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Johnston lost out by nine runs to Strabane on Saturday as the new North West cricket season got underway.

In the Best Western White Horse Hotel T20 Cup, the Saints went down by a narrow margin at Strabane Park.

Strabane posted 122 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Modified win for Tourish and McAlaney in Monaghan

Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney won the modified section in the Monaghan Stages Rally

Ryan Gallagher top scored with 47 before he was caught out by David Macbeth.

Tanvir Hasan reached 22 with Ehtesham Ahmed scoring 18.

Anil Kumar was the pick of the St Johnston bowlers, claiming four wickets.

Sabin Kaleeckal Babu got St Johnston off and running with 44 runs, but he was caught by Mark McNulty off the bowl of Rhys Logue.

Michael Rankin (22) and Ian Macbeth (21) were the next best of the St Johnson batsmen and their reply fell narrowly short.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media