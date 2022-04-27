Raphoe badminton youngsters to feature in international tournament

Kimberly Pearson, Naomi Darragh along with Zach and Rhys McAuley
Three Raphoe Badminton Club players will represent Ireland at an under-15 tournament this weekend.
Kimberly Pearson, Zach McAuley and Rhys McAuley have all been selected on the Irish squad.
They will feature in a quadrangular tournament at the Baldoyle Badminton Centre from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.
In January, the McAuley boys won gold at the Leinster Under-15 Open.
They took the Under-15 boys doubles, beating Jerald Baiju and Adhithyan Gopinath in the final.
Pearson had a superb end to 2021. She teamed up with Cara Eaton to win the under-15 girls doubles at the Munster Open after taking silver at the National Championships in Lisburn.
On Friday, they will play against England, Scotland and Wales in team events before the individual sections get underway on Saturday.
In a further nod to the superb work at the club, Raphoe Badminton Club coach Naomi Darragh has been confirmed as the female head coach for the Ireland squad.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.