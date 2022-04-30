Search

30 Apr 2022

Boyce, McGlynn confirmed for European Championships

Brendan Boyce and Ann-Marie McGlynn have been selected for the Championships, which take place in August

Brendan Boyce

Brendan Boyce at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Apr 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Brendan Boyce and Ann-Marie McGlynn have been selected for the 2022 European Athletics Championships next month.

Finn Valley AC’s Boyce and Letterkenny AC woman McGlynn will travel to Munich in August.

Athletics Ireland confirmed the first round of selections, focussing on marathon and race walk events.

Boyce will compete in the 35km race walk while McGlynn has been chosen as one of the marathon runners.

Boyce and McGlynn have attained A standards during the qualifying period to date.

