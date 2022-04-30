Boyce, McGlynn confirmed for European Championships

Brendan Boyce at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Brendan Boyce and Ann-Marie McGlynn have been selected for the 2022 European Athletics Championships next month.
Finn Valley AC’s Boyce and Letterkenny AC woman McGlynn will travel to Munich in August.
Athletics Ireland confirmed the first round of selections, focussing on marathon and race walk events.
Boyce will compete in the 35km race walk while McGlynn has been chosen as one of the marathon runners.
Boyce and McGlynn have attained A standards during the qualifying period to date.
Bosco Hogan (foreground) and Sean McGinley in An Grianán Theatre's The Enemy Within. Photo: Daithí Ramsay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.