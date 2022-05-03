Search

03 May 2022

Eves and Melly second in Killarney

Some Donegal crews had good runs at the Rally of the Lakes, including Joseph Kelly, who is now second in his class in the overall Tarmac Championship standings

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in action at the Rally of the Lakes. Photo: Stefan Lassus

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 May 2022 9:14 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly were second in the national rally at the International Rally of the Lakes at the weekend.

Eves and Melly picked up their first Tarmac Championship points of the year in Killarney.

After 14 stages, they were 48.9 seconds behind the Escort of Robert Duggan and Ger Conway.

Doyle overcame issues with his clutch to take the spoils ahead of the Corolla Twin Cam of Pettigo man Eves.

Letterkenny cystic fibrosis sufferer tells of new lease of life

Marc McCarron played a football match last weekend for the first time in 16 years

In the International category, Niall Burns, who lives in Kilmacrennan, called the notes for Jonathan Greer in a Citroen C3.

Donegal Town’s Paddy McCrudden was on with Jason Mitchell who finished ninth overall in a Fiesta R5 while Redcastle resident Darren Curran was co-driver for Jason Dickson in a Fiesta, finishing 12th overall and winning Class RC4.

Mountcharles man Joseph Kelly, with veteran navigator Kenny Bustard on the pace notes, finished second overall in Class RC4 and 14th in the overall standings.

Joseph Kelly with Kenny Bustard

With five rounds now gone, rising driver Kelly is currently second in Class RC4 of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Donegal Town’s David Kelly, with Convoy native Dean O’Sullivan riding shotgun, were 17rg overall in a Fiesta with Glenties’ Michael Boyle 20th, also in a Fiesta.

The overall winner was Callum Devine, the County Derry man taking his first Rally of the Lakes title.

