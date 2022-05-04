Oisin Ó Gailín breaks Finn Valley AC record in California

Oisin Ó Gailín broke the Finn Valley AC 1500m record at the weekend.
The Ballybofey man was competing at the Fresno State Invitational in the United States.
In Fresno, California, Oisín finished in 3:45.30, breaking his own 3:46.39 mark set at Nashville in 2019.
