05 May 2022

Donegal boxers set for inter-county tournament

A Donegal-Derry selection will take on Antrim on Saturday in Belfast

Donegal boxers set for inter-county tournament

Dunfanaghy ABC's Cormac Hall.

Chris McNulty

05 May 2022 8:09 AM

Eight Donegal boxers will travel to Belfast on Saturday as part of a Donegal-Derry select that will face Antrim in an inter-county tournament.

Sixteen contests have been matched for the big show at the Corpus Christi Club in west Belfast.

Dunfanaghy’s Cormac Hall, who was the Ulster Under-18 57kgs champion earlier this year, is among the Donegal selection, which is headed by county coach Gerard Keaveney.

Hall is joined by fellow Ulster kingpins Kieran Cunningham and Josh Clarke, the Boy 4 66kgs and Junior 1 50kgs winners in the province.

Acton gets underway at 12.30pm with the weigh-in slated for 10.30am.

The Donegal squad will train at the Twin Towns BC in Thursday night.

The Donegal boxers involved are: Jack Gallagher (Dungloe); Kieran Cunningham and Josh Clarke (Carndonagh); Riley Doherty, Daire Feeney, Tiernan Caldwell (Raphoe); Cormac Hall, Conor Durning (Dunfanaghy).

Thomas McCarron, Mandy Douglas and David Tennyson travel as referee/judges while coaches John Gerard Callaghan and Eddie Harkin go alongside Keaveney with Donegal Boxing Board President Peter O’Donnell accompanying as team manager.

Meanwhile, the 9 Counties Championships for boys and girls aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, begin next week. The weigh-in for Donegal boxers takes place on Tuesday, May 10, at Letterkenny Boxing Club with the draw to be made on Wednesday, May 11.

Boxing gets underway on May 14 and 15 with the finals pencilled in for May 21 and the action takes place also at the Corpus Christi Club.

