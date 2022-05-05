Letterkenny rugby quartet feature at inter-provincial tournament

Kate Farrell in action at the inter-provincial tournament
Four Letterkenny RFC youth players represented Ulster at an inter-provincial sevens tournament.
The tournament was held at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin over the past two weekends.
Two teams of under 16s girls and two teams of under 18s girls from each of the four provinces played some very entertaining rugby over the course of the tournament.
The Under-18 panel
Eimear Gallagher and Kate Farrell played for the under-16s, while Sophie Speer and Isabelle McNally-Grant represented the under-18s.
All four Letterkenny girls hugely enjoyed the experience and were a credit to their club and families on and off the pitch.
The under-16 squad
