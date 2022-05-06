Full results: John Travers wins the Ballyshannon 5K

John Travers was the winner of the Ballyshannon 5k this evening, with a time of 14:26, taking victory by over a minute over Sligo AC duo Shane Hayes and Martin Brennan.
Noel Diver from Rosses AC was fourth, with fifth going to Liam Bradley from Inishowen AC. In the ladies event, Michelle Lennon of Carrick-on-Shannon was first home.
1. 69 Travers, John M MO Donore harriers 14:26
2. 83 Hayes, Shane M MO Sligo AC 15:45
3. 140 Brennan, Martin M MO Sligo AC 16:14
4. 109 Diver, Noel M MO Rosses AC 16:15
5. 98 Bradley, Liam M M50 Inishowen AC 16:50
6. 67 Price, Darren M M40 Letterkenny ac 17:07
7. 127 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses AC 17:16
8. 87 Murphy, Eauion M M50 North sligo ac 17:28
9. 112 Mc Manus, Ronan M MO North leitrim ac 17:39
10. 91 Kearins, David M M50 Sligo AC 17:41
11. 90 Graham, Jason M M40 Tir chonaill 17:46
12. 125 Smith, Ciaran M M40 17:51
13. 79 Murray, Damien M M40 Enniskillen RC 17:54
14. 117 Kearins, Alan M M40 18:09
15. 59 Lyons, Lucas M MJ North leitrim ac 18:10
16. 71 Lennon, Michelle F FO Carrick on Shannon 18:14
17. 86 Farrelly, John M M40 Rock Runners Derrylin 18:19
18. 81 Duffy, Andrew M M40 18:22
19. 82 Taaffe, Noel M MO 18:32
20. 132 Loughlin, Patrick M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 18:52
21. 119 Johnston, Mari F FO Sligo AC 18:58
22. 66 Patterson, Paul M MO Tir chinaill 19:00
23. 110 O Brien, Emer F FO Finn Valley AC 19:09
24. 73 Fitzmaurice, Luke M MJ North leitrim ac 19:20
25. 96 Hazlett, Mark M MJ North leitrim ac 19:28
26. 93 Currid, Vinny M M50 North sligo ac 19:30
27. 80 Williams, Scott M MJ North leitrim ac 19:30
28. 77 Casey, Karl M MJ North leitrim ac 19:31
29. 60 Mackey, Barry M M50 Letterkenny 19:41
30. 55 Herity, Gerard M M40 19:43
31. 129 Lipsett, David M M40 19:52
32. 107 Travers, Stephen M M50 Tir chonaill ac 20:16
33. 50 Duffy, Jason M MO North sligo ac 20:17
34. 102 Clements, Irene F F60 Clones AC 20:22
35. 46 Cannon, John j M M60 Tir chonaill ac 20:29
36. 116 Connor, Rory M M50 Sligo AC 20:31
37. 115 Lally, Linda F F40 North sligo ac 20:32
38. 95 Mc Grath, Paul M M50 Corran AC 20:45
39. 144 Marszalik, Thomas M M40 20:45
40. 130 Lipsett, Jack M MJ 20:50
41. 94 Stagg, Joe M M60 Corran AC 20:57
42. 122 Hoey, Noel M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 21:02
43. 49 Cullen, Conleth M MO 21:03
44. 76 Mulvaney Kelly, Karen F FJ North leitrim ac 21:27
45. 105 Mc Loone, Daniel M MJ Tir chonaill 21:29
46. 118 Haughey, Dónal M M60 Tír Chonaill AC 21:49
47. 135 Mc Donnell, Brendan M M60 Tír Chonaill AC 21:52
48. 104 Mc Caffrey, Karen F F40 Clones AC 21:52
49. 123 Mc Morrow, Marita F F40 North sligo ac 21:53
50. 54 Haslette, Ronan M M40 Msc tri 21:57
51. 62 Mc Gloin, Patrick M M40 22:03
52. 108 Cassion, Sean M M50 22:23
53. 128 Finnigan, Katrina F F40 22:29
54. 75 Harkin, Ian M MJ North leitrim ac 23:01
55. 78 Watters, Faye F FJ North leitrim ac 23:02
56. 124 Mc Morrow, Seamie M MJ North sligo ac 23:09
57. 103 Haughey, Vera F F60 Tír Chonaill AC 23:51
58. 136 Sweeney, Margret F F60 Tír Chonaill AC 23:53
59. 142 Mc Gloin, Cealagh F FJ Leitrim 23:58
60. 141 Fergus, Grace F FJ North leitrim ac 23:58
61. 85 Ferguson, Deirdre F FO 24:05
62. 84 Mc Manus, Eoin M MO 24:06
63. 111 Patton, Joanne F FO 24:23
64. 131 Lipsett, Cillian M MJ 24:24
65. 114 Sheerin, Robert M M40 24:43
66. 126 Sweeney, Conan M M40 24:58
67. 134 Oates, Rebecca F FJ 25:06
68. 88 Melly, Lyndsy F F40 25:09
69. 120 Meehan, Breid F F50 Tir chonaill ac 25:10
70. 121 Shevlin, Orla F F50 Tir chonaill ac 25:10
71. 92 Stupaloun, Viera F F40 North sligo ac 25:37
72. 63 Mc Mullin, Brian M M50 Tirconnell ac 25:50
73. 106 Mc Loone, Philip M M40 25:53
74. 101 Browne, Aaron M MJ 26:03
75. 52 Gallagher, Anne F FO Training hut 26:29
76. 68 Rooney, Eleanor F F50 Tir chonaill 26:34
77. 133 Lipsett, Katie F FJ 27:00
78. 48 Convery, Siobhan F F40 Msc tri 27:04
79. 138 Sheerin, Claire F F40 27:10
80. 137 Dolan, Janice F F40 27:30
81. 89 Melly, Sean M MJ 27:46
82. 53 Gilgunn, Olivia F FO 27:54
83. 74 Mc Namara, Lee M MJ North leitrim ac 28:14
84. 113 Mc Carrick, Brendan M MO Sligo AC 29:06
85. 57 Keaney, Lisa F FO 29:20
86. 61 Mc Cafferty, Alan M M40 29:47
87. 97 Kirwin, Amanda F FO 29:54
88. 99 Browne, Thelma F F50 30:28
89. 58 Kelm, Anne F F60 The training hut 30:29
90. 100 Browne, Michael M M50 30:30
91. 139 Boyce, Eileen F F40 31:34
92. 51 Ferguson, Deborah F F40 31:57
93. 47 Clarke, Joanne F F40 32:27
94. 72 Croghan, John M M60 North sligo ac 35:27
