Search

07 May 2022

Three Donegal jockeys toast wins

Martin Harley, Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne-McMonagle all claimed across Friday and Saturday

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 May 2022 6:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

There were wins for three Donegal jockeys across Friday and Saturday.

Trentagh’s Martin Harley, Rathmullan man Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne-McMonagle, from Letterkenny, were all in the winners’ enclosure.

On Friday afternoon at Ascot, Harley claimed victory in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Harron header sees Copany Rovers pip Dunlewey Celtic to title

Glen Harron hit the only goal of the game as Copany win the Saturday League Division Two title as Dunlewey left curse the one that got away

Aboard John Gosden’s 13/2 chance Judith, Harley won by a tenth from another Gosden horse, Wonderful Times, the 9/4 favourite under the direction of Robert Havlin.

At Cork on Friday night, McAteer won the Cork Maiden on Furnace Creek. The 9/2 shot was almost two lengths in front of Relevant Range (100/30).

Browne-McMonagle won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Nass.

The Joseph O’Brien-prepared Tranquil Lady went off at odds of 9/2 and was the comfortable four-length victor against the pre-race 11/4 favourite Lily Pond.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media