Three Donegal jockeys toast wins

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
There were wins for three Donegal jockeys across Friday and Saturday.
Trentagh’s Martin Harley, Rathmullan man Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne-McMonagle, from Letterkenny, were all in the winners’ enclosure.
On Friday afternoon at Ascot, Harley claimed victory in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Maiden Fillies' Stakes.
Aboard John Gosden’s 13/2 chance Judith, Harley won by a tenth from another Gosden horse, Wonderful Times, the 9/4 favourite under the direction of Robert Havlin.
At Cork on Friday night, McAteer won the Cork Maiden on Furnace Creek. The 9/2 shot was almost two lengths in front of Relevant Range (100/30).
Browne-McMonagle won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Nass.
The Joseph O’Brien-prepared Tranquil Lady went off at odds of 9/2 and was the comfortable four-length victor against the pre-race 11/4 favourite Lily Pond.
