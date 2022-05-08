Search

08 May 2022

Gold and silver for Dunlevy and McCrystal in Belgium

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal had a successful weekend at the UCI Paracycling World Cup

Chris McNulty

08 May 2022 9:01 PM

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold and silver medals at the UCI Paracycling World Cup in Ostend, Belgium.

Dunlevy, whose father, John, is from Mountcharles, and McCrystal were double gold medalists at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

They picked up where they left off.

On Friday, they won gold in the time trial event, with 46 seconds to spare on Great Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl

On Sunday, Unwin and Coll defeated the Irish pair in the women’s tandem road race.

Unwin and Holl won in a sprint finish after the gruelling 91.8km event.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are preparing for the Paracycling world championships in August and the track world championships in October.

