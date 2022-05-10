Search

10 May 2022

Fifth for Callum Morris in Scotland

The young Clonmany man was competing at round two of the British Downhill series

Fifth for Callum Morris in Scotland

Callum Morris competing at Fort William

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 May 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie


Callum Morris was fifth in his category round two of the British Downhill series at Fort William in Scotland over the weekend.

Clonmany man Morris was part of a big Irish contingent for the event with 15 other riders making the trip.

The 2.6 km track is regarded as one of the longest and toughest in the world and there was a stacked field full of professionals, who were there to get some early practice ahead of the world cup race in two weeks’ time.

Practice went well for Callum (15) with minor tweaks made to the setup of his bike ahead of what turned out to be an action packed race day on the Sunday.

Ulster FA to hear Keadue appeal this week

The Ulster FA will hear an appeal that has consequences for both ends of the Donegal League Premier Division

The Vitus First Tracks rider got a puncture on his seeding run and a badly damaged wheel had to be repaired before his race run. That put him down to last place and a race run start time amongst slower riders.

During his race run, Callum crashed into one of those riders but luckily was given a re-run as it was deemed by race officials not to be his fault.

A quick repair to a damaged brake lever and the Clonmany youth was back out on the track.  Pushing as hard as he could but mindful that his rear wheel wasn’t 100 per cent he crossed the line in five minutes and 13 seconds, which gave him 5th position in his category.

The next race for Morris is round two of the Vitus Enduro series in Rostrevor, County Down.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media