Ulster FA to hear Keadue appeal this week

The Ulster Football Association is set to hear an appeal that could decide the outcome of the Donegal League Premier Division this Thursday night.

Keadue Rovers have appealed to the Ulster FA a decision to dock them points for games against Kilmacrennan and Glenea United.

Donegal Live understands that the relevant parties have been informed that the hearing has been pencilled in for Thursday night.

The Donegal League’s disciplinary committee deemed that Keadue played an ineligible player in those fixtures and awarded 3-0 wins to their opponents.

League officials opted not to alter the table until the appeals process has fully concluded.

Keadue lodged an appeal and are expected to put up a robust defence of their case.

On Sunday, Kilmacrennan Celtic player-manager James Doherty scored an injury time winner to defeat Kildrum Tigers 2-1. Defeat there and Bonagee United would’ve been crowned champions regardless.

There is just one series of matches remaining with Bonagee to visit Kildrum on Sunday and Kilmacrennan hosting Convoy.

The destination of the silverware could be determined before those games kick-off.

However, the appeal also has big consequences at the other end of the table with Keadue, Glenea and Donegal Town all battling to avoid the relegation-promotion play-off spot.