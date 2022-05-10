Search

10 May 2022

Ulster FA to hear Keadue appeal this week

The Ulster FA will hear an appeal that has consequences for both ends of the Donegal League Premier Division

Soccer

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 May 2022 10:13 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Ulster Football Association is set to hear an appeal that could decide the outcome of the Donegal League Premier Division this Thursday night.

Keadue Rovers have appealed to the Ulster FA a decision to dock them points for games against Kilmacrennan and Glenea United.

Donegal Live understands that the relevant parties have been informed that the hearing has been pencilled in for Thursday night.

The Donegal League’s disciplinary committee deemed that Keadue played an ineligible player in those fixtures and awarded 3-0 wins to their opponents.

Fergal Harkin to make Standard Liège move

The Ballyliffin man will become the new sporting director at the Belgian club

League officials opted not to alter the table until the appeals process has fully concluded.

Keadue lodged an appeal and are expected to put up a robust defence of their case.

On Sunday, Kilmacrennan Celtic player-manager James Doherty scored an injury time winner to defeat Kildrum Tigers 2-1. Defeat there and Bonagee United would’ve been crowned champions regardless.

There is just one series of matches remaining with Bonagee to visit Kildrum on Sunday and Kilmacrennan hosting Convoy.

The destination of the silverware could be determined before those games kick-off.

However, the appeal also has big consequences at the other end of the table with Keadue, Glenea and Donegal Town all battling to avoid the relegation-promotion play-off spot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media