10 May 2022

Donegal schoolboy to take part in World Fly Fishing Championships

Zack Barnett from Porthall will compete in the Championships, which take place in Italy in July

Zack Barnett will compete in Italy.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 May 2022 9:52 PM

A young east Donegal schoolboy will compete at the World Fly Fishing Championships this summer.

Zack Barnett from Porthall has sealed a place at the Championships, which will take place in Madonna di Campiglio in northern Italy.

Zack, the son of Mark Barnett and Yvonne Doherty-Barnett, is a student at Deele College in Raphoe.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost of travel and accommodation. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/zack-barnett-world-championships-fund

A member of the Deele Community Anglers, Zach is on the TAFI Ireland Youth Fly Fishing Team.

Zack was part of the very successful 2019 TAFI Ulster Youth Fly Fishing Team that completed a double, river and lake inter provincial winning achievement on the Dennett River in County Tyrone.

“From a coaching perspective (FROGS CIC), our volunteer coaches on the ground have delivered and continue to deliver many hours of coaching workshops, to make news like this possible,” the Deele Community Anglers said.

“Zack has continued in his free time to hone his skill set and improve upon his personal development in the sport.”

 

