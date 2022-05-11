Search

11 May 2022

Letterkenny man gets basketball scholarship in US

Killian Gribben will move to Siena College in New York

Letterkenny man gets basketball scholarship in US

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 May 2022 8:53 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny basketball ace Killian Gribben has been awarded a scholarship at Siena College in New York.

This academic year, Gribben has been at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut.

Gribben, who stands a towering 6’10”, will make the big jump when joining NCAA Division 1 Siena College.

Last summer, Gribben played for Ireland in the FIBA European Challenge 2021 in Slovakia.

Having played Gaelic football and soccer into his teenage years, Gribben’s love of basketball saw him concentrate on his court game from the age of 16.

Donegal schoolboy to take part in World Fly Fishing Championships

Zack Barnett from Porthall will compete in the Championships, which take place in Italy in July

He played with Letterkenny Blaze and LYIT Donegal and also had success at schools level with St Eunan’s College.

He has impressed at Choate, averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. From three-point range, Gribben has shot 38 per cent.

Now, he’s set to make the move to Siena College, in Loudonville, New York.

He and his father, Brian, recently visited Siena.

“It was pretty much everything I wanted from a school, the course I wanted to do, but most importantly, they had the basketball and the facilities and the coaching staff was just unreal,” he said.

“I thought it was the perfect fit for me.

"Basketball in Ireland used to be a very small sport, not many people played it, but now it’s a growing sport.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media