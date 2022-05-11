Search

11 May 2022

Austeja Auciute to face Irish boxer at World Championships

The former Finn Valley boxer, who won nine Irish titles, is now boxing with her native Lithuania

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 May 2022 9:09 AM

Former Finn Valley boxer Austeja Auciute will face an Irish boxer at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships this week.

Auciute, now back boxing for her native Lithuania, will meet Kaci Rock in a preliminary round clash at 66kgs in Istanbul.

Rock was a European Under-22 bronze medalist last year.

The daughter of Irish boxing legend Jim, Rock boxes out of Enniskerry BC in Wicklow.

Auciute is a six-time Lithuanian champion.

In 2021, she overcame Aleknaite Renata in the women’s welterweight final.

Auciute won ten Irish titles in the colours of Finn Valley ABC before returning to her native Lithuania at the tail end of 2015.

In 2016, Auciute competed at the World Championships, where she lost out to Irish boxer Kellie Harrington.

Auciute was a dominant puncher during her days at Finn Valley ABC.

Only Jason Quigley and Steven O’Reilly have won more Irish crowns for a Donegal club than Auciute’s nine-title haul.

In 2011, she was a bronze medalist at the inaugural Women’s World Youth and Junior Championships in Turkey, while she also has multi nations gold and silver medals in her collection.

