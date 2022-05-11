Aurivo win Inter-Firms 5k in Letterkenny: Here are all the results

Danny McDaid presents Shane Gallagher and Gerard Gallagher with the trophy.
Aurivo were the team winners at the Hickey, Clarke and Langan Inter-Firms 5k in Letterkenny on Wednesday night.
Finn Valley AC trio Gerard Gallagher, John McElhill and Shane Gallagher scored as Aurivo took the team win.
ATU, with Danny Mooney, Adam Friel and Paul Toner on the board, were second ahead of the HSE trio of John Whoriskey, Paul Doherty and Danny McLaughlin.
Rosaleen Doherty, Áine Keating and Annette Sheehy scored as the HSE took the women’s team.
Mooney was the overall winner in 15 minutes and 51 seconds from Oran O’Hare (15:54) and Gerard Gallagher (16:06).
Shauna McGeehin, in 18:11, was the leading female.
Female winner Shauna McGeehan receives her prize from Danny McDaid
Female Team
1 HSE 1:11:21,71
63 Doherty, Roseleen 23:24 F40
26 Keating, Áine 23:46 FO
73 SHEEHY, ANNETTE 24:10 F40
Male Team
1 Aurivo 0:50:20,67
22 Gallagher, Gerard 16:06 MO
31 Mc elhill, John 16:20 M40
21 Gallagher, Shane 17:53 MO
2 ATU 0:52:11,59
101 MOONEY, DANNY 15:51 MO
94 FRIEL, ADAM 17:32 MO
58 Toner, Paul 18:47 M40
3 HSE 0:54:59,26
61 Whorskey, John 17:41 MO
91 DOHERTY, PAUL 18:25 M40
40 Mc Laughlin, Danny 18:51 M40
4 An post 0:57:42,09
23 Gallagher, Barry 17:10 M40
46 Nee, Mark 19:12 M40
4 Callaghan, Adrian 21:19 M40
Inter Firms 5k 2022
Hickey Clarke & Langan
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime
1. 101 MOONEY, DANNY M MO ATU 15:51
2. 49 O' Hare, Oran M MO 15:54
3. 22 Gallagher, Gerard M MO Aurivo 16:06
4. 10 Cox, Martin M M40 16:09
5. 31 Mc elhill, John M M40 Aurivo 16:20
6. 5 Canning, Johnny M MO 16:22
7. 38 Mc guinness, Chris M M40 16:31
8. 50 Porter, David M M40 16:33
9. 86 O'DONNELL, SHANE M MO ROSSES 16:43
10. 72 MCNULTY, SHANE M M40 FINN VALLEY 16:49
11. 76 ROBINSON, STEPHEN M MO 17:08
12. 23 Gallagher, Barry M M40 An post 17:10
13. 48 O' Donnell, Sean M M40 17:13
14. 88 GIBBONS, JOE M MO MILFORD AC 17:28
15. 47 Norrby, Rian M MO 17:31
16. 94 FRIEL, ADAM M MO ATU 17:32
17. 42 Mc nulty, Colin M M50 Donegal county council 17:33
18. 51 Price, Darren M M40 17:34
19. 61 Whorskey, John M MO HSE 17:41
20. 25 Harkin, Michael M M40 St eunans college 17:44
21. 15 Doherty, Enda M MO O’neills sportwear 17:45
22. 21 Gallagher, Shane M MO Aurivo 17:53
23. 70 O'KANE, DIARMUID M M40 CITY OF DERRY SPARTAN 17:57
24. 41 Mc menamin, Peter M M40 18:10
25. 34 Mc geehan, Shauna F FO 18:11
26. 91 DOHERTY, PAUL M M40 HSE 18:25
27. 55 Shiels, Dessie M M40 18:26
28. 82 TOLAND, DARREN M MO ST BAITHINS NS 18:28
29. 78 DOHERTY, LIAM M M40 MILFORD AC 18:35
30. 53 Russell, Liam M MO 18:42
31. 64 MCNULTY, David M M40 PD PLUMBING SUPPLIES 18:42
32. 58 Toner, Paul M M40 Atu 18:47
33. 95 COYLE, DIARMUID M MO ATU 18:47
34. 40 Mc Laughlin, Danny M M40 HSE 18:51
35. 56 Shiels, Keith M M40 Sita 19:05
36. 92 MCDAID, PADDY M M40 DONEGAL ETB 19:09
37. 46 Nee, Mark M M40 An post 19:12
38. 68 DOHERTY, GARRET M M40 LK 24/7 19:13
39. 80 GALLAGHER, PAUL M M40 AURIVO 19:18
40. 77 KEARNEY, PAUL M M40 ZEUS 19:20
41. 74 SHEEHY, EOIN M M40 MILFORD AC 19:29
42. 19 Friel, Cian M MO Donegal county council 19:42
43. 84 KING, JASON M M50 ZEUS 19:53
44. 14 Doherty, Saramarie F FO 19:54
45. 52 Price, Gary j M M40 20:01
46. 30 Mc carry, Patrick M MO 20:03
47. 2 Boyce, Garvin M M50 Dept of social protection 20:10
48. 8 Connolly, Mark M M60 Derry strabane council 20:19
49. 71 DEVLIN, AILEEN F FO INISHOWEN AC 20:21
50. 20 Gallagher, Michaelj M M50 20:26
51. 98 Patterson, Garvan M M40 20:29
52. 18 Fealty, John M M60 20:32
53. 85 BLAZIER, BLIAN M M50 SPERRIN HARRIERS 20:33
54. 81 CURRAN, NOEL M MO 20:47
55. 6 Cannon, John j M M60 Teagasc (retired) 20:51
56. 57 Smith, Fintan M MO 21:03
57. 17 Dunne, Liam M MJ 21:12
58. 4 Callaghan, Adrian M M40 An post 21:19
59. 33 Mc fadden, Aidan M MO Mcfadden timber products 21:28
60. 83 HUGHES, JOHN M M60 HOLY CROSS COLLEGE 21:29
61. 11 Cullen, Ciaran M MO HSE 21:32
62. 36 Mc Granaghan, Kevin M MO HSE 21:46
63. 12 Delap, Brendan M M60 Clarkes newsagent letterkenny 21:58
64. 89 BOYLE, TERANCE M M40 22:21
65. 28 Mc ateer, Seamus M M40 22:24
66. 87 DOHERTY, CHRISTOPHER M MO MILFORD AC 22:27
67. 75 HENDERSON, HARRIG M MO LK 24/7 22:35
68. 69 CANAVAN, BRIGEEN F F50 CITY OF DERRY SPARTAN 22:35
69. 37 Mc guigan, Lisa F F40 22:40
70. 1 Bonner, Noreen F F60 22:46
71. 27 Kelly, Maurice M M40 22:47
72. 45 Mullen, John M M50 23:02
73. 93 KENNEDY, RAY M M60 LETTERKENNY PARK RUNNERS 23:19
74. 63 Doherty, Roseleen F F40 HSE 23:24
75. 44 Moran, Orla F F40 23:26
76. 26 Keating, Áine F FO Hse 23:46
77. 16 Doherty, Ruth F F40 An post 23:47
78. 67 MCCONNELL, SINEAD F F50 FINN VALLEY 23:51
79. 73 SHEEHY, ANNETTE F F40 HSE 24:10
80. 79 Raymond, Richard M M60 LETTERKENNY AC 24:24
81. 96 Varun, M MO 25:06
82. 60 Whelan, Darren M MO Soul hairdressing 25:18
83. 54 Shields, Daniel M M40 Brownes cars 25:27
84. 7 Carr, Mark M MO Mowi ireland 25:48
85. 29 Mc bride, Noel M M60 25:49
86. 97 Patton, Keith M MO 25:57
87. 62 Moran, Catherine F F60 26:21
88. 90 DONAGHEY, GLORIA F F60 FINN VALLEY 27:43
89. 3 Boyle, Clare F F40 29:38
90. 66 CASEY, JOSEPH M M50 30:19
91. 65 HARRISON, KATHLEEN F F50 ATU 33:48
92. 13 Doherty, Marie F F40 37:19
Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC running at the 2021 National Senior Cross-Country Championships. Photo: Sportsfile
