Full entry expected as Donegal International Rally returns

There are only minimal tweaks to the Donegal International Rally as the event makes a return.

The rally has not run since 2019 with Covid-19 ensuring the event didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021.

With a maximum entry expected, Donegal will again be the biggest rally in the country from June 17-19. It is the only three-day rally on the Irish calendar and this year the Donegal International Rally celebrates its 50th year with Joule again on board as the title sponsors.

The Friday stages see two loops each of Dooish Hill, An Grianan and Mouldy Hill, the same as the last staging in 2019.

Gartan has traded placed with Fanad Head with Gartan now alongside High Glen and the famous Atlantic Drive on the third and final day.

Saturday will see crews go to Carnhill, Fanad Head and Knockalla.

The winning crew this year will be presented with the Manus Kelly Memorial Award in memory of the Donegal rally legend who was killed while competing in 2019.

The Donegal International Rally begins with a ceremonial start on Thursday, June 16, at 7pm before the stages kick-off the action on the Friday.

A full entry of 160 cars is expected to cross the start ramp on June 17 with historics and juniors joining in over the weekend.

Crews will tackle 20 special stages comprising 301km of Donegal’s most testing tarmacadam.

Knockalla, Fanad Head and Atlantic Drive ensure that crews will take on stages that are renowned across the world.

Donegal will be the firs international rally in Ireland to allow right-hand-drive R5 and Rally2 cars to vie for overall honours.

Donegal will be the fifth round of the 2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. Two early rally wins has given Josh Moffett a 21-point cushion at the top of the standings. Three points separate Callum Devine, Meirion Evans, and Alastair Fisher who hold the three positions behind Moffett.



2022 Donegal International Rally itinerary

Friday

SS1 Dooish Hill 1 (15.37 km) // 11:53

SS2 An Grianan 1 (11.14 km) // 12:23

SS3 Mouldy Hill 1 (12.99 km) // 13:00

SS4 Dooish Hill 2 (15.37 km) // 15:10

SS5 An Grianan 2 (11.14 km) // 15:40

SS6 Mouldy Hill 2 (12.99 km) // 16:17



Saturday

SS7 Carnhill 1 (14.19 km) // 09:16

SS8 Fanad Head 1 (19.88 km) // 10:11

SS9 Knockalla 1 (19.61 km) // 10:49

SS10 Carnhill 2 (14.19 km) // 12:36

SS11 Fanad Head 2 (19.88 km) // 13:31

SS12 Knockalla 2 (19.61 km) // 14:09

SS13 Carnhill 3 (14.19 km) // 15:56

SS14 Fanad Head 3 (19.88 km) // 16:51



Sunday

SS15 Gartan 1 (15.64 km) // 11:35

SS16 High Glen 1 (12.00 km) // 12:19

SS17 Atlantic Drive 1 (12.87 km) // 12:59



SS18 Gartan 2 (15.64 km) // 15:06

SS19 High Glen 2 (12.00 km) // 15:50

SS20 Atlantic Drive 2 (12.87 km) // 16:30