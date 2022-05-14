Search

15 May 2022

‘Magnifico’ win for Browne-McMonagle at Navan

The Letterkenny jockey won Saturday's final race on 15/2 shot Vega Magnifico

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 May 2022 10:14 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dylan Browne-McMonagle recorded his latest win on Saturday afternoon.

The Letterkenny Jockey won the Summer Ladies Day May 28th Maiden at Navan.

On Joseph O’Brien’s 15/2 Vega Magnifico, Browne-McMonagle had a commanding win.

Browne-McMonagle was over three lengths clear of Newfoundland (5/2) after one mile and two furlongs.

A furlong from home, Browne-McMonagle pressed the button and Vega Magnifico responded up the hill for an easy win.

It was an eighth win of 2022 for Browne-McMonagle.

