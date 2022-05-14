‘Magnifico’ win for Browne-McMonagle at Navan

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Dylan Browne-McMonagle recorded his latest win on Saturday afternoon.
The Letterkenny Jockey won the Summer Ladies Day May 28th Maiden at Navan.
On Joseph O’Brien’s 15/2 Vega Magnifico, Browne-McMonagle had a commanding win.
Browne-McMonagle was over three lengths clear of Newfoundland (5/2) after one mile and two furlongs.
A furlong from home, Browne-McMonagle pressed the button and Vega Magnifico responded up the hill for an easy win.
It was an eighth win of 2022 for Browne-McMonagle.
