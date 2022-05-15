St Johnston shock holders Brigade to move into North West quarter-final

St Johnston shocked North West Cup holders Brigade on Saturday.
The Saints went to Beechgrove and came away with an impressive 68-run win.
Father and son Ian and Jack Macbeth starred with the bat for St Johnston.
An unbeaten 71 from Ian was a firm aid in the Donegal side reaching 198 for the loss of nine wickets.
Ian Macbeth’s tally included six fours and four sixes with Jack Macbeth topping up with 34.
Jacob Maroske and David Anthony each hit 25.
Brigade’s reply just never got going and they were in trouble for most of the afternoon.
Brigade never got going in reply with Graeme McCarter top scoring with 28 before he was put out by David Anthony.
With the ball, Anthony was the pick of the St Johnston bowlers, claiming 4-23.
Ian Macbeth took 3-14 to complete an excellent day at the office.
