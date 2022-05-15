Search

15 May 2022

‘Magnifico’: Dylan Browne-McMonagle claims two weekend wins

The Letterkenny jockey claimed wins aboard two Joseph O'Brien-trained mounts

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 May 2022 6:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dylan Browne-McMonagle recorded a pair of wins for Joseph O’Brien this weekend.

The Letterkenny jockey had wins at Navan and Naas on O’Brien-trained horses.

On Saturday, Browne-McMonagle won the Summer Ladies Day May 28th Maiden at Navan.

Abord the 15/2 Vega Magnifico, Browne-McMonagle had a commanding win.

Browne-McMonagle was over three lengths clear of Newfoundland (5/2) after one mile and two furlongs.

A furlong from home, Browne-McMonagle pressed the button and Vega Magnifico responded up the hill for an easy win.

On Sunday, he followed up at Naas to land his ninth win of 2022.

In the Sole Power Sprint Stakes, Browne-McMonagle took 10/1 chance Brostaigh to victory, with one-and-a-half lengths to spare.

