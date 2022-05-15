Search

15 May 2022

Kevin Eves takes modified honours in Carlow

The Pettigo man was fifth overall in his Toyota Corolla

Eves and Melly second in Killarney

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in action. Photo: Stefan Lassus

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 May 2022 7:22 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kevin Eves won the modified category at the Sheehy Motor Group Carlow Rally on Sunday.

The Pettigo man was fifth overall after a superb run in the Corolla.

Eves was the fourth fastest on the opening stage and he pushed hard throughout an excellent afternoon.

With Chris Melly on the notes, Eves sped away to bag a top five finish in the overall standings and take crucial Modified Championship points.

Former Irish Tarmac Championship winner Declan Boyle was third. The Glenties man, in a WRC Fiesta, was pipped top second by Darren Gass.

Manus Kelly to be remembered with new award at Donegal International Rally

The event returns for the first time since 2019, when the three-time winner was tragically killed while competing, and the winning crew will receive the Manus Kelly Memorial Award

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, in a Hyundai i20 R5, maintained his dominance of the Championship with a fourth straight win.

Kilmacrennan resident Paddy Robinson called the notes for the fourth-placed Robert Barrable in a VW Polo GTi R5.

Kevin Gallagher was ninth overall in his Darrian.

Donegal duo Kevin McLaughlin and Aodhan Gallagher took a class win in 11F.

Donegal navigators Dean O’Sullivan and Gareth Doherty finished 14th and 15th respectively with O’Sullivan winning class 20 with Michael Carbin in a Mitsubishi Evo 8.

Jonathan Pringle, JF Shovelin, Kyle McGettigan and John Bonner finished in the top 30 with Brian Brogan coming in 32nd.

