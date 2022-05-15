Search

16 May 2022

Donegal trio win Ulster 9 County titles in Belfast

Donegal boxers enjoyed some success at the Corpus Christi club

Raphoe Boxing Club boxers with coaches Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney.

Chris McNulty

15 May 2022 9:29 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal men Rian Patton, Joey O’Hora and Sean Devenney won Ulster 9 County boxing titles at the weekend.

The Ulster 9 County Boy/Girl 4-7 Championships were held in the Corpus Christi club in Belfast.

Raphoe ABC’s Patton defeated Michael McDonagh from Dukes in the Boy 4 48kgs final. Patton claimed the unanimous decision from the ringside judges.

Patton booked his spot in the final via a 4-1 split decision win over Darragh Carville from Clonard on Saturday.

It’s a second 9 Counties title for Patton in 2022.

O’Hora overcame Jonathan Lennon to capture the Boy 5 80kgs title.  O’Hora edged the St Michael’s, Belfast man on a slender 3-2 split decision.

Ballybofey man Sean Devenney, boxing out of the Oakleaf ABC in Derry, defeated Star BC’s Tiernan Hale to land the Boy 5 57kgs crown.

Devenney impressed to take a deserved unanimous decision.

Devenney overcame Raphoe ABC’s Riley Doherty in his semi-final on Saturday.

Coran McGonigle of St Bridget’s, Clonmany lost out to Scott Thompson from Spartans in the Boy 5 42kgs decider. Thompson took the win by unanimous decision.

Raphoe ABC’s Tiernan Conwell stopped Coleraine puncher Charlie Henry in the opening round of their Boy 7 67kgs semi-final. Conwell will meet Gleann’s Charles McDonagh in the final.

Letterkenny native Jack Harkin scored a second round stoppage against Conor McDermott of St George’s.

Harkin, who represents Oakleaf ABC, will now meet Calum Sweeney from Gilford in the Boy 6 54kgs final.

