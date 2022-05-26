St Johnston drawn against five-time Irish Cup winners

Jack Macbeth top scored for St Johnston in Laois
St Johnston have been drawn against five-time champions North County in the second round of the National Cup.
The Saints, fresh from a 55-run win against Laois on Saturday, will host North County at home next month.
The Railway Road men welcome the Dubliners to Foyleside on Sunday, June 19.
At the weekend in Stradbally, Jack Macbeth hit 60 runs and David Lapsley landed 38 not out with Michael Rankin posting 34 as St Johnson reached 238/6.
Jacob Maroske starred with the ball I claiming six wickets as Laois were skittles out on 183.
This weekend, St Johnston are away to Brigade in the League.
