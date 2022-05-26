Search

26 May 2022

St Johnston drawn against five-time Irish Cup winners

The Donegal side have been paired with North County in the second round of the National Cup

St Johnston advance in National Cup

Jack Macbeth top scored for St Johnston in Laois

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 May 2022 12:29 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Johnston have been drawn against five-time champions North County in the second round of the National Cup.

The Saints, fresh from a 55-run win against Laois on Saturday, will host North County at home next month.

The Railway Road men welcome the Dubliners to Foyleside on Sunday, June 19.

Brett McGinty returns to action in Doncaster

McGinty takes to the ring on Saturday evening at Doncaster Racecourse
It will represent a big weekend for St Johnston, who have an away game against Eglinton in the North West Senior Cup the previous afternoon.

At the weekend in Stradbally, Jack Macbeth hit 60 runs and David Lapsley landed 38 not out with Michael Rankin posting 34 as St Johnson reached 238/6.

Jacob Maroske starred with the ball I claiming six wickets as Laois were skittles out on 183.

This weekend, St Johnston are away to Brigade in the League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media