18 Jul 2022

John Kelly exits World Championships in US

The Finn Valley AC man was unable to replicate recent star performances in Oregon

John Kelly in action at the World Athletics Championships. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Jul 2022 5:10 PM

John Kelly bowed out of the World Athletics Championships in the early hours of Saturday.

The Finn Valley AC man, the Irish shot put record holder, made his exit after a 17.92m throw.

Kelly was a late entrant to the Championships having received an invite from World Athletics after breaking the Irish record with a 20.16m throw at the Cork City Sports.

The St Johnston native only flew to Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday with his father and coach, John senior.

Kelly fouled on his first two visits to the circle before reaching out to 17.92m.

Although disappointed, Kelly said he’ll hold his head high after getting the taste of the big stage at the Hayward Field.

“I didn’t feel out of place or overwhelmed,” Kelly said. “There was just nothing more in the tank. I’ve been on the road for ten weeks and I absolutely loved the experience. You have to take the ups and the downs and I’ll come back again.”

Fellow Irishman Eric Favors threw to 19.76m, but he too bowed out at the qualification phase.

Finn Valley pair Mark English and Brendan Boyce will also take part in the World Championships, in the 800m and 35k race walk respectively.

Local News

