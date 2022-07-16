Nottingham double for Martin Harley on good week for Donegal jockeys

Martin Harley was on the double at Nottingham for John Gosden on Friday afternoon following a good week for Donegal jockeys.

The Trentagh man rode a pair of winners after wins earlier in the week for Oisin Orr, Conor Orr and Luke McAteer.

Harley took the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes on Thundershower, sent off as the 10/11 favourite.

Harley guided in to win by a head from Nigwa (9/1) after being shaken up a furlong from home.

Following up, Harley was in the saddle of Operating (9/4) to win the FC Cartons Handicap.

On Tuesday, Oisin Orr took the 15/2 Sir Maxi to victory for Richard Fahey at Beverley. Orr just got in, by a neck, ahead of the 5/2 favourite, Autumn Festival.

In the Westwood Handicap, Sir Maxi was held up in last, but Orr made his move with two furlongs to go and inched over the line for the win.

Conor Orr was aboard Diamondinthemud at Downpatrick on Wednesday and he took the 9/2 shot to victory.

Orr and Diamondinthemud, trained by Nigel Slevin, had only a short head to spare over Trendy Lady, the 2/1 favourite with Irish star Rchael Blackmore in the saddle.

McAteer rode Ampeson, the 2/1 favourite, to victory in the Imelda May Live After Racing Apprentice Handicap at Leopardstown on Thursday. McAteer was two-and-a-half lengths in front of 14/1 chance Shamrock Sprig.