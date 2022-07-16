Search

18 Jul 2022

Caoimhe Gallen wins international gold in Belfast

European U18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst took silver at the same meet at the Mary Peters Track

Caoimhe Gallen wins international gold in Belfast

Caoimhe Gallen was the girls hammer gold medalist. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Jul 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Caoimhe Gallen won the girls hammer at the SIAB Track and Field International in Belfast on Saturday.

The Lifford-Strabane AC woman threw a best attempt of 54.28m.

England’s Willow Bedding took silver with Angela McAusian-Kelly from Scotland claiming bronze, but it was St Columba’s, Stranorlar woman Gallen who left with the gold.

Athletes from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales took part at the Mary Peters Track.

John Kelly exits World Championships in US

The Finn Valley AC man was unable to replicate recent star performances in Oregon

European Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst won silver in the boys 400m hurdles.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Dewhirst clocked 52.67 seconds for silver behind Samael Lunt from England with Scotland’s Ben Heron winning bronze.

There was also silver for Finn Valley AC’s Blaine Lynch, whose 54.39m throw secured second in the javelin.

Lifford-Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill was third in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 13.29 seconds, behind English duo Jaiden Dean and Noah Hanson.

His club colleague Ellie McCurdy threw out to 41.26m for bronze in the javelin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media