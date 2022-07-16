Caoimhe Gallen wins international gold in Belfast

Caoimhe Gallen was the girls hammer gold medalist. Photo: Sportsfile
Caoimhe Gallen won the girls hammer at the SIAB Track and Field International in Belfast on Saturday.
The Lifford-Strabane AC woman threw a best attempt of 54.28m.
England’s Willow Bedding took silver with Angela McAusian-Kelly from Scotland claiming bronze, but it was St Columba’s, Stranorlar woman Gallen who left with the gold.
Athletes from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales took part at the Mary Peters Track.
European Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst won silver in the boys 400m hurdles.
Tir Chonaill AC’s Dewhirst clocked 52.67 seconds for silver behind Samael Lunt from England with Scotland’s Ben Heron winning bronze.
There was also silver for Finn Valley AC’s Blaine Lynch, whose 54.39m throw secured second in the javelin.
Lifford-Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill was third in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 13.29 seconds, behind English duo Jaiden Dean and Noah Hanson.
His club colleague Ellie McCurdy threw out to 41.26m for bronze in the javelin.
