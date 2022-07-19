Search

20 Jul 2022

Browne-McMonagle and Moore partner for win at Ballinrobe

Jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle rode Beer With The Boys to victory for his fellow Letterkenny man, trainer Charlie Moore

Letterkenny jockey and trainer team up for 40/1 winner

Dylan Browne-McMonagle and Charlie Moore after a win earlier in the year.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jul 2022 2:39 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle and trainer Charlie Moore teamed up for a victory at Ballinrobe on Monday evening.

Browne-McMonagle rode Moore’s gelding Beer With The Boys to win the Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP Apprentice Handicap.

Beer With The Boys was second on his last pair of outings, but that changed on Monday evening with Browne-McMonagle in the saddle for the occasion.

The 11/4 favourite opened up a big lead and despite L’Un Deux Trois (9/1) closing the margin, Browne-McMonagle had the spadework done.

“Young Dylan is something else and got him across from stall 16 to lead,” Moore enthused.

“He’s out in a league of his own.”

Two medals for Three Rivers at Central England Karate Championships

Thia Hannigan left with silver while Natasha Doherty won a bronze medal

Moore is based at Lurgybrack in Letterkenny, where he trains his horses and can also be seen most days at Ratmullan beach.

On his horse, with the Galway Races now on the horizon, Moore said: “He’s been a wee bit unlucky. He was second twice and he runs his race every day. He’s a real warrior.

“We’ll head to Galway now. He can gallop them off their feet, that’s the way he runs, and the hill there will suit him to a tee.”

Oisin Orr landed a pair of winners for Richard Fahey in recent days. The Rathmullan man took 3/1 favourite La Feile to victory in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Redcar on Sunday,

Orr had a length to spare on Variety Island after bursting into the lead in the final furlong.

On Monday, Orr guided Monsieur Kodi to a win in the Jordan North @Scottish Sun Ladies Night Handicap at Ayr. Monsieur Kodi went off as the 11/4 favourite.

It was a comfortable win for Orr, with almost three lengths between he and Caleta Sunrise.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media