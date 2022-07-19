Browne-McMonagle and Moore partner for win at Ballinrobe

Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle and trainer Charlie Moore teamed up for a victory at Ballinrobe on Monday evening.

Browne-McMonagle rode Moore’s gelding Beer With The Boys to win the Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP Apprentice Handicap.

Beer With The Boys was second on his last pair of outings, but that changed on Monday evening with Browne-McMonagle in the saddle for the occasion.

The 11/4 favourite opened up a big lead and despite L’Un Deux Trois (9/1) closing the margin, Browne-McMonagle had the spadework done.

“Young Dylan is something else and got him across from stall 16 to lead,” Moore enthused.

“He’s out in a league of his own.”

Moore is based at Lurgybrack in Letterkenny, where he trains his horses and can also be seen most days at Ratmullan beach.

On his horse, with the Galway Races now on the horizon, Moore said: “He’s been a wee bit unlucky. He was second twice and he runs his race every day. He’s a real warrior.

“We’ll head to Galway now. He can gallop them off their feet, that’s the way he runs, and the hill there will suit him to a tee.”

Oisin Orr landed a pair of winners for Richard Fahey in recent days. The Rathmullan man took 3/1 favourite La Feile to victory in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Redcar on Sunday,

Orr had a length to spare on Variety Island after bursting into the lead in the final furlong.

On Monday, Orr guided Monsieur Kodi to a win in the Jordan North @Scottish Sun Ladies Night Handicap at Ayr. Monsieur Kodi went off as the 11/4 favourite.

It was a comfortable win for Orr, with almost three lengths between he and Caleta Sunrise.