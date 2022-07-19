Two medals for Three Rivers at Central England Karate Championships

Natasha Doherty and Thia Hannigan with coach Martin McNamee.
The Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club returned two medals from the Central England Karate Championships.
Thia Hannigan brought home silver with Natasha Doherty collecting bronze.
Both fighters from the Lifford-based Three Rivers club performed exceptionally and were unfortunate not to bag golds.
The Championships were held at the University of Worcester Arena.
Three Rivers is the only club in Donegal associated with ONAKAI, the Irish national governing body.
Coached by Martin McNamee, the club is open to new members.
