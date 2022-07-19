Search

20 Jul 2022

Two medals for Three Rivers at Central England Karate Championships

Thia Hannigan left with silver while Natasha Doherty won a bronze medal

Two medals for Three Rivers at Central England Karate Championships

Natasha Doherty and Thia Hannigan with coach Martin McNamee.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jul 2022 10:13 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club returned two medals from the Central England Karate Championships.

Thia Hannigan brought home silver with Natasha Doherty collecting bronze.

Both fighters from the Lifford-based Three Rivers club performed exceptionally and were unfortunate not to bag golds.

The Championships were held at the University of Worcester Arena.

Diver feels Naomh Conaill have what it takes to retain league crown

Kilcar are the only side to have beaten Naomh Conaill in the All-County Football League in three years but Damien Diver feels Martin Regan's should shade the Division 1 final this Saturday

Three Rivers is the only club in Donegal associated with ONAKAI, the Irish national governing body.

Coached by Martin McNamee, the club is open to new members.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media