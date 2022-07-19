Search

20 Jul 2022

Three Macbeth brothers feature in win over Ireland Academy

The cricket trio from Ballindrait played as the North West's 'Emerging Warriors' defeated the Ireland Academy by three wickets

Three Macbeth brothers feature in win over Ireland Academy

The Macbeth brothers at The Bleachgreen on Monday,

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jul 2022 6:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ballindrait brothers Ryan, Scott and Jack Macbeth all featured for the North West Cricket Union’s ‘Emerging Warrior’s on Monday against the Ireland Academy.

The Warriors, under the charge of Boyd Rankin - the Bready man and former England and Ireland international - won by three wickets at The Bleachgreen, the home of Ardmore Cricket Club.

Scott Macbeth, who plays his club cricket with Bready since moving from St Johnston earlier this year, top scored with 92 runs. Scott seemed on course for a century, with 11 fours and three sixes in his tally, before he was bowled out by Muzamil Sherzad.

Jack Macbeth, who is still at St Johnston Cricket Club, weighed in with six runs as the Warriors reached 280 runs for the fall of seven wickets. It took the Warriors 47.2 overs to reach that mark having been set a target of 278 by the Ireland Academy.

Bonner to address media after tomorrow's July County Committee meeting

Donegal Declan Bonner manager is due to present his annual report to the clubs of the county and will speak publicly to the media afterwards

Ryan Macbeth, now of Brigade, claimed the wickets of Walter and Luke Whelan with the former stumped by Jack Macbeth off his brother’s ball.

Scott Macbeth helped take out Ryan Karunakaren, who was the Ireland Academy’s top scorer. Karunakaren was on 78 runs when he was caught by Graham Kennedy off the bowl of Macbeth.

Scott Macbeth featured for Ireland at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies earlier this year and top-scored against India when reaching 32.

Cricket is in the genes of the Macbeth boys. They are grand-nephews of Irish cricket legend Roy Torrens while their father, Ian, and uncles Alan and David are stalwarts at St Johnston Cricket Club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media