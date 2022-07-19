Search

20 Jul 2022

Impressive victory for Richard Kerr at Bishopscourt

The Kilmacrennan man collected the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy after his win on Sunday

Impressive victory for Richard Kerr at Bishopscourt

Richard Kerr after winning the Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy at Bishopscourt.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Jul 2022 7:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Richard Kerr took victory for the AMD Motorsport team at Bishopscourt on Sunday in a successful foray into the Irish Superbike Championship.

In winning the second race of the day, Kilmacrennan man Kerr collected the highly prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy.

Competing at the venue for the first time in three years and for the first time on the CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade, the 22-year old quickly got dialled in to the 1.824-mile circuit despite limited track time and qualified in third place behind championship leader Alastair Seeley and Jason Lynn.

Saturday saw two races take place with the first, held over the shortened distance of six laps, seeing Seeley and his Yamaha R1 Superbike lead from start to finish but Kerr lapped more than a second quicker than what he’d done in qualifying and was only 4.4s adrift at the chequered flag.

Three Macbeth brothers feature in win over Ireland Academy

The cricket trio from Ballindrait played as the North West's 'Emerging Warriors' defeated the Ireland Academy by three wickets

The second encounter later in the day, held over eight laps, followed a similar pattern although Kerr led in the early stages on this occasion. The Donegal rider upped his pace further to 1’07.094s and, although former double British Champion and record North West 200 race winner Seeley managed to overhaul him, Kerr claimed another fine second place.

The County Down venue again enjoyed perfect conditions on Sunday and although Seeley completed his hat-trick in the first Superbike race, Kerr again led in the early stages and set yet another personal best, 1’06.389s, on his way to a third successive runner’s up position.

That just left the feature 12-lap Neil Robinson Memorial Superbike race and Kerr saved the best until last leading from start to finish to win the highly prestigious trophy that has been won in the past by some of the sports finest riders including Joey Dunlop OBE MBE and Carl Fogarty MBE. Seeley crashed out on lap four.

“I really enjoyed the weekend and ending it with a win and the Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy was the obvious highlight,” Kerr said.

“It was my first time at the circuit in three years and my first on the big bike and there was no time to settle as it was straight into full attack mode for qualifying. I got quicker and quicker with each outing though and I was pleased with my times on the Stock bike.”

“Alastair was on a Superbike with slick tyres, so he had the edge and he was strong getting out of the corners particularly coming onto the start and finish straight.

“He got the better of me in the first three races but then tucked the front in the last when just behind me, so it was nice to get the win and a big trophy.

“It was good to get a run out ahead of Brands and the Sunflower meeting being held here later in the year so a big thanks to the AMD Motorsport team and all my sponsors.”

Kerr and the team head to Brands Hatch, Kent this weekend for round five of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship where he’ll be looking to add to the win achieved last time out at Knockhill.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media