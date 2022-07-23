Mark English eyes up European silverware after encouraging World Championships

Mark English will turn his focus to making a return to a European podium next month after just missing out on a place in the 800m final at the World Championships.

The Finn Valley AC man was just two tenths of a second from a place in the final.

English came out of his heat in a time (1:44.76) that was just 0.05 seconds off his own Irish record.

English delivered a superb performance to secure his spot in the semi-final, which he finished in 1:45.78.

“I will take solace from the fact that I’ve got to my first global semi-final in six years,” the 29-year-old said.

The semi-final was won by Slimane Moula in 1:44.89 with Canadian Marco Arop second in 1:44.89.

“I wanted to stay in the top three or four in the first lap,” he said.

“I was in third when Arop came around. It wasn’t the best place to make a move, on the bend, so I waited for the straight. I noticed that Moula was ahead of me.

“I didn’t have the gears over the last 200m unfortunately. This time, I wanted to stay up front. I think the heat maybe took it out of me a bit.”

English delivered the fastest Championship 800m ever by an Irish athlete and will leave Eugene, Oregon with the third fasted European.

The 2023 World Championships and the Olympic Games in Paris the following year are firmly on English’s radar.

Next month, English goes to the Munich Olympic Stadium hoping to add to his three European medals. English won indoor silver in 2015 and bronze in 2019 while he was the outdoor bronze medalist in 2014.

English said: “I’d like some silverware this season. I’ve worked hard and I’d like to give back to everyone too.”

“I don’t want to say anyone is lucky, but if you look at the heat two and the PBs . . . I think if I get that small bit of luck, get more volume and tempo work done, I’ll be able to manage the rounds a bit better in the future.”