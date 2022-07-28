Search

28 Jul 2022

Donegal quartet confirmed for Welsh Under-20 International

European Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst leads the charge with three other Donegal athletes included on the NI and Ulster team for the international in Swansea next month

Dewhirst runs PB to reach European U-18 Athletic Championships semi-finals

Fintan Dewhirst in action in the 400m hurdles

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

28 Jul 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Four Donegal athletes have been selected to compete at the Welsh Under-20 International next month.

Tir Chonaill AC’s European Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst will be in action in Swansea on Wednesday, August 17.

Dewhirst will be joined by Adrienne Gallen of Lifford-Strabane AC, Finn Valley AC’s Joseph Gillespie and Cranford middle distance ace Oisin Kelly.

Dewhirst became Ireland’s seventh European Under-18 medallist when taking silver over the 400m hurdles in Jerusalem. Dewhirst finished in a new Irish Under-18 record of 51.65 seconds at the Hebrew University Stadium.

Dewhirst will go in the 400m hurdles in Wales.

Gallen won the under-19 hammer in the recent Irish Juvenile Championships in Tullamore. Gallen threw out to 50.02m.

Gillespie was just 0.04m off the under-19 triple jump at the same Championships. He jumped a 13.81m and added a long jump gold and high jump bronze.

At the Under-23 Championships, Gillespie recorded a new PB of 13.99m to win gold.

Kelly was the under-19 1500m and 800m champion recently and will join the ranks of the NI and Ulster team for the international against teams from England, Scotland and Wales.

