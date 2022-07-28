Donegal quartet confirmed for Welsh Under-20 International

Fintan Dewhirst in action in the 400m hurdles
Four Donegal athletes have been selected to compete at the Welsh Under-20 International next month.
Tir Chonaill AC’s European Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst will be in action in Swansea on Wednesday, August 17.
Dewhirst will be joined by Adrienne Gallen of Lifford-Strabane AC, Finn Valley AC’s Joseph Gillespie and Cranford middle distance ace Oisin Kelly.
Dewhirst became Ireland’s seventh European Under-18 medallist when taking silver over the 400m hurdles in Jerusalem. Dewhirst finished in a new Irish Under-18 record of 51.65 seconds at the Hebrew University Stadium.
Dewhirst will go in the 400m hurdles in Wales.
Gallen won the under-19 hammer in the recent Irish Juvenile Championships in Tullamore. Gallen threw out to 50.02m.
Gillespie was just 0.04m off the under-19 triple jump at the same Championships. He jumped a 13.81m and added a long jump gold and high jump bronze.
At the Under-23 Championships, Gillespie recorded a new PB of 13.99m to win gold.
Kelly was the under-19 1500m and 800m champion recently and will join the ranks of the NI and Ulster team for the international against teams from England, Scotland and Wales.
