Tir Chonaill AC claim Division 1 win at National League

Tir Chonaill AC men won the Division 1 competition in round two of the AAI National League on Sunday in Athlone.

World Under-18 silver medalist Fintan Dewhirst helped to lead the way for the Tir Chonaill squad.

Dewhirst won the 200m in 22.36 seconds. Dewhirst was second in the 100m, finishing in 16.14 seconds while a 1.65m leap placed him third in the high jump.

Eoin Sharkey won the 400m hurdles in 56.79 seconds and was second in the 400m, crossing the line in 52.19 seconds.

Sharkey, Dewhirst, Conall Mahon and Martin Cunningham teamed up for second in the 4x400m relay while Sharkey, Dewhirst, Mahon and Jack Murphy were fourth in the 4x100m.

Mahon won both the long jump (6.23m) and triple jump (14.16m) events while he finished fourth in the 100m.

Lifford-Strabane AC’s Brendan O’Donnell donned the Tir Chonaill vest for the competition and he won the hammer when reaching out to 58.66m. O’Donnell was also second in the shot put, throwing a best of 13.28m.

Gareth Crawford, another Lifford-Strabane AC man who was representing Tir Chonaill, won the javelin with a 64.87m best.

Jack Murphy’s 2.80m best won the pole vault while Robert Anderson threw to 5.67m to win the weight for distance.

Anderson was fourth in the 3000m walk and the discus, while Jack Kelly came fifth in both the 800m and 3000m steeplechase.

The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished third in the Division 1 competition when amassing 125 points.

Michaela Galvin won the triple jump when going out to 10.58m and was second in the javelin with a 22.19m throw.

Savannah Timoney finished in 5:14.10 to win the 1500m while she was third in the 800m.

Kitty McNulty won the pole vault, going over the bar at 1.70m, while she was third in the 3000m steeplechase and fourth in the high jump.

Kathryn McDevitt clocked 27.36 seconds for second in the 200m and her 13.12 seconds saw her finish second in the 100m. McDevitt also stepped in for a fourth-place finish in the shot.

Galvin, Lexi Campbell, McDevitt and Helen Quinn were second in the 4x100m relay, finishing in 54 seconds.

McDevitt, Valeria Mirishnichenko, Timoney and Helen Quinn timed 4:36.98 for third in the 4x400m relay.

Alexis Campbell won the long jump with a best attempt of 4.73m and she was fourth in the 400m.

Mirishnichenko was second in the 300m with an 11:20.46 performance.

Edith Tucker was third in the hammer and fourth in the discus, while Quinn was fourth in the 1500m walk and Rosemary Dewhirst came fourth in the weight for distance.